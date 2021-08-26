The former Tottenham winger believes a move could still happen in the future, but only if a prolific frontman can avoid more "verbal agreements"

Harry Kane could still make a move away from Tottenham in future windows, says Chris Waddle, but only if he can get an exit clause written into a contract that prevents his valuation from remaining at £150 million ($206m).

That is the price that Daniel Levy is said to have been demanding this summer, with Manchester City unable to do business at that mark after already breaking the British transfer record in a £100m ($137m) deal for Jack Grealish.

Kane has, as a result, stated that he will be remaining in north London, with Waddle expecting discussions to be held regarding fresh terms for a player that will turn 29 when another market opens for business in 12 months time.

What has been said?

Former Spurs winger Waddle, who spoke to Goal via SpaceCasino, said when quizzed on whether Kane could get a move in 2022: "I wouldn't be surprised if they sit down with Daniel Levy and say 'here's a contract until you're 34-35'.

"They pay him well, it's not about money, Harry's issue was all about trophies. Would you buy a player for £100m if they did an agreement now and said we'll agree it for next year that you can go for that? It's still a heck of a lot of money for a 29-year-old.

"We don't know how long Harry will play. He might go to 35-40 or he might stop at 33. He has had a lot of ankle injuries, and they do catch up with you.

"For Tottenham, I think they'll sit down for a new contract. If he disagrees with that, that is where he has to put in that he'll stay for another year and leave for a certain price. He will want that put in a contract."

Has Kane missed his chance?

The England captain has remained loyal to Tottenham throughout his senior career to date, with a record that has delivered 221 goals for the club deserving of greater reward.

Spurs, though, are under no pressure to part with a prized asset, regardless of his desire to chase down major honours elsewhere, and Waddle has pointed out that "verbal agreements" will get Kane nowhere for as long he continues to deliver on the field.

He added: "It's great news for Tottenham and the fans. It was lined up, he wanted to go.

"I've learned in football that you can't have verbal agreements, it isn't possible. If he had it in his contract when he signed that he's allowed to leave for £60-80m, it would have happened. His agent has been naive.

"So Tottenham have said 'if Jack Grealish is going for £100m, we want £150m'. That basically priced him out of the market. He will be 29 next summer, he's a top centre-forward - he scores goals, he creates chances - he's an ideal fit for Man City when you watch them play.

"They obviously aren't going to push the boat out that much and for Tottenham it's great news. I think Harry just wants to get down to business now and start scoring goals again."

Could Kane force the issue?

The 28-year-old is currently tied to terms through to 2024, when he will turn 31, and it could be that he decides to start running that deal down in order to get the move he wants.

Waddle admits that stance could be taken, with it difficult to see how his valuation is going to dip when goalscorers of his pedigree remain in such high demand.

The ex-England international said: "I think he could do that. Harry is a Tottenham fan, he has been there a long time and the one big thing on his mind will be the fans. I don't think he ever wants to leave under a cloud where people can say he has treated the club badly.

"I understand his reasons for wanting to go, I understand that players want to win trophies. With Harry, as he gets older his value has got to depreciate. If you're Man City and saying the deal is dead now but next year we might come calling - it might be Man United, it might be Chelsea, it might be someone else - he has got to get an agreement with Daniel Levy, because that is going to be hard work.

"If he gets 25 goals this season and has another stormer, Spurs will still say that they want £150m.

"How much is [Bayerm Munich striker Robert] Lewandowski worth? And he's 33. There is talk him moving next season, not this season. They are quoting £40-50m for a 34-year-old.

"Tottenham will think that as long as he is scoring goals and playing well, we are happy. There needs to come a point, though, where he either signs or is sold. I wouldn't like to see him leave falling out with the club."

