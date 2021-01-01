Kalu scores, Boye bags assist as Metz secure victory over Bordeaux

The Nigeria and Ghana internationals made vital contributions for their respective clubs at Matmut Atlantique

Samuel Kalu found the back of the net while John Boye provided an assist as Metz secured a 2-1 victory over Bordeaux in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

Kalu is gradually getting back to his best after struggling with injury and coronavirus-related problems at the start of the season.

The forward was handed his 11th league start at Matmut Atlantique and impressed, scoring in the encounter, but his effort was not enough to save his side from their 12th defeat of the season.

Ghana international, Boye, meanwhile, played a significant role in ensuring the Maroons clinched all three points against the Girondins.

Kalu opened the scoring in the encounter with a fine finish, volleying his effort into the back of the net after receiving a square pass from Senegal international Youssouf Sabaly.

Bordeaux, however, failed to build on the impressive start, allowing Frederic Antonetti’s men to come from behind to secure victory in the outing.

Boye, who was afforded his 25th league appearance in the game, set up Thomas Delaine to level proceedings in the 72nd minute.

Vagner then grabbed the winning goal with a few minutes left to full-time, firing his effort from close range after benefitting from Thierry Ambrose’s assist.

Kalu featured for 76 minutes in his 16th league appearance this season before making way for Hatem Ben Arfa.

Sabaly was on parade for the entirety of the game along with Ivory Coast international Jean Michael Seri while Algeria’s Mehdi Zerkane featured for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Issouf Sissokho.

For Metz, Boye played throughout the game along with Algeria goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, Mali’s Boubakar Kouyate, Senegal’s Pape Sarr and Farid Boulaya.

Nigeria’s Aaron Leya Iseka was in action for 66 minutes while Senegal forward Lamine Gueye played for 83 minutes.

With the result, Metz climbed to the fifth spot on the league table with 41 points from 27 games while Bordeaux dropped to the 11th spot with 33 points from the same number of matches.

Kalu has now scored four goals and provided one assist for the Girondins this season and will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their next league game on March 3.

Boye, meanwhile, will be expected to continue his impactful showings when Metz square off against Angers.