'You have to be very careful' - Kahn sounds financial warning over potential Sane transfer to Bayern Munich

The German giants are at the front of the queue to sign the winger but a club icon says they must be sensible with finances

must be careful when it comes to making a move for winger Leroy Sane this summer, club legend Oliver Kahn has warned.

The German giants have been chasing the signature of the 24-year-old since last year, but put their pursuit on hold when he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture at the start of the season.

Sane has not featured for the reigning Premier League title holders since the Community Shield win over last August, but is available for selection again and was on the bench for the 3-0 win over in midweek.

Pep Guardiola confirmed this week that the Germany international wants to leave the club in the near future and has rejected an offer to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2021.

Bayern remain the international's most likely destination, but board member Kahn is holding off discussing the likelihood of a move in the next transfer window. However, he did warn that the club will have to play it safe when it comes to finances for the foreseeable future as they look to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He still has a year contract with Manchester City, and there is nothing more to say about it now," former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Kahn told ZDF. "We will then talk about transfers, about player commitments, if they have actually taken place.

"Possibly also in the next season, I think it is a time when you have to act very carefully, especially economically."

Bayern won an eighth consecutive title this year, having gone 10 points ahead of nearest challengers .

Kahn, who won eight titles as a player with the club, is disappointed by the lack of competition for his side, but says they cannot slow down for other teams.

He said: "Of course, a competition like the Bundesliga lives very much for the tension, especially the tension around the championship title, but we can’t go and say: 'yes, we’ll play a little bit worse now'. Of course, the competition is also required to make the best of their means.

"There have actually been chances for the competition to attack and knock us off the throne but this team has an incredible mentality, an incredible will. They were absolutely deserved champions."