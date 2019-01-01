Kagawa joins Besiktas on loan

The Japanese star confirmed his desire to join a LaLiga club but the has instead left Borussia Dortmund for the Turkish side

Besiktas have sealed the loan signing of Shinji Kagawa from Borussia Dortmund.

The Japan international joins Besiktas until the end of the season after falling out of favour at the Bundesliga leaders.

Kagawa had started one Bundesliga game this term for Dortmund, who currently hold a six-point lead on second-place Bayern Munich

But the former Manchester United midfielder will instead spend the rest of the campaign in Turkey's Super Lig.

Shinji Kagawa will join Beşiktaş on loan for the remainder of the season.



We thank him for his effort, class, and undeniable influence on BVB and the Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/QFVQgsYVGc — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 31, 2019

"Shinji is not only an outstanding football player, but also a great friend of our club," said Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc. "We did not want to deny him this request."

Kagawa had previously stated his preference to play in Spain, a league suited to his ability on the ball, but the Japan star will now move to Turkey to join the Super Lig side.

Besiktas are sixth in the table despite taking four points out of a possible six since the Super Lig's mid-season break.

Next up for Besiktas is a match with Bursaspor on Sunday.