Kachunga and Mounie fire Huddersfield Town past QPR

Second-half goals from the DR Congo and Benin internationals were enough for the Terriers to secure their ninth league win of the season

Elias Kachunga and Steve Mounie scored crucial goals that powered to a 2-0 victory over on Saturday.

The home triumph boosted Danny Cowley's side in their fight against relegation as they climbed to 19th in the Championship table, with six points above the drop zone.

Kachunga opened the scoring at John Smith's Stadium in the 57th minute with his second league goal of the season, which ended his 18-game drought across all competitions.

Four minutes later, Mounie doubled the hosts' lead with his strike from the penalty spot and it took his tally to six goals in his last nine games.

Mounie was replaced in the 72nd minute while Kachunga came off on the stroke of full-time.

It was different for youngsters Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel who were in action for QPR as they suffered their fourth straight loss in all competitions.

Kachunga and Mounie will be hoping to continue their fine form when Huddersfield Town host for their next Championship match on Wednesday.