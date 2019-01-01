Juventus will prove a daunting challenge for Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey will need to be at his best if he moves to Juve or risk ending up on the bench

If news reports are anything to go by then Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey will be heading to Turin to sign for Juventus this January transfer window. Although the Italian champions can afford another midfielder of Ramsey's quality to their squad, the Welshman must realise that he must be ready to fight for his place and fight hard, or risk ending up on the bench.

Anybody who has taken note of Ramsey's time in North London will exclaim on how much the 28-year-old has grown by leaps and bounds. Although he can frustrate at times, Ramsey on his day can make fans sway to his side with his dazzling performances. In 2010 his development was massively curtailed by a horrific injury suffered against Stoke City. Former captain Ryan Shawcross' uncompromising challenge left the Welsh international in tatters and caused him to miss the rest of the season for that year.

Shawcross would later comment on how he felt disturbed by his tackle but for Ramsey it was a slow process back to the top. Nine months' treatment, followed by further rehabilitation on loan to Championship clubs Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City was the route Ramsey had to take before re-joining the Gunners once more and becoming a lynchpin in Arsenal's midfield. This unfortunate episode showed his mental strength: a trait elusive to some footballers, especially in this era.

Now, back to Juve and it will be no question that Ramsey will need all of that mental and physical strength to break into this star-studded squad. Playing alongside Granit Xhaka and Cristiano Ronaldo are two very distinct matters and Massimiliano Allegri will only expect the very best from him. Indeed displacing the likes of Miralem Pjanic and World Cup winners in Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira will be a daunting task but then again if he could do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke, then anything is possible. It is up to Ramsey to determine how his legacy at the Italian giants is cemented should he make the switch.