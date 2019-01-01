Juventus vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. tackle last season's Champions League finalists in Singapore

and face off in Singapore in an International Champions Cup encounter on Sunday.

It is the first outing for the champions this summer, with big summer signings Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Merih Demiral all travelling with the squad for this clash.

finalists Spurs, meanwhile, will also make their friendly bow, with new signing Tanguy Ndombele in line for a debut.

Game Juventus vs Tottenham Date Sunday, July 21 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match can be watched live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, and will be streamed on ESPN Deportes+.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes ESPN Deportes+

In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and livestreamed on Premier Sports HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Juventus squad Goalkeepers Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio, Loria Defenders De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Rugani, Demiral, Di Pardo, Coccolo, Beruatto Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Kastanos, Toure, Muratore, Pereira Forwards Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Higuain, Bernardeschi, Frederiksen, Mavididi

Gonzalo Higuain is named in the Juventus ICC squad after a difficult spell at on loan last season.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt is included along with Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon, but Aaron Ramsey and Giorgio Chiellini miss out.

Additionally, goalkeeper Mattia Perin is absent. He was due to move to but the move broke down as he has a shoulder injury that will keep him out for four more months.

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga, De Bie, Whiteman Defenders Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Lyons-Foster, Tanganga Midfielders Alli, Ndombele, Sissoko, Winks, Skipp, Georgiou, Marsh, Roles, White, Bowden, Lamela, Eriksen Forwards Kane, Son, Lucas, Parrott

Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama have yet to return to the squad after their various international commitments while Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers are recovering from injury.

Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose are omitted from the squad as the club seeks to move them on.

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are marginal 21/20 favourites at bet365. Spurs can be backed at 5/2, while the draw is on offer at 12/5.

Match Preview

Sunday will showcase a clash between two of the nearly clubs in the Champions League in recent years, with 2019 runners-up Tottenham meeting a Juventus side who finished second in the European Cup in both 2015 and 2017.

While the Premier League outfit are, largely, happy to maintain their ploy of continuity, Juventus have taken to the transfer market in order to strengthen their panel over the course of the summer.

Following the blockbuster move to secure Cristiano Ronaldo 12 months ago, the Turin side have this week secured the services of Matthijs de Ligt, who was one of the stars of the Champions League last term with . Among their other high-profile arrivals are Adrien Rabiot from and Aaron Ramsey of , though the Welshman will not line up against his former London rivals.

While these matches will be about gelling a new team for the Italians, from the perspective of Spurs, what is key for them is starting to get over the hurt from their loss to little under two months ago.

“It was difficult to move on after the final,” manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted. “I think we spent our best time as a staff sharing those three weeks [leading up to the final] and how we prepared was unbelievable, the happiness, the atmosphere was the best in five years and it was a shame to finish with a bad feeling.

“It’s still tough, it still hurts, it’s still difficult, but we need to move on. In the last week we’ve started to train, started to motivate again and of course you look forward to another season.

“This season is going to be another massive challenge for us but we are brave, we have the motivation and we are going to fight to have another very good season.”

A victory against Juve would be a great way for the London club to start healing those wounds.