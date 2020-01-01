Dybala denies he has coronavirus as Juventus remain on lockdown

In the wake of reports suggesting that the Argentine forward had contracted Covid-19, both the player and his club have sought to rubbish the rumours

Paulo Dybala and have denied reports suggesting that the forward has tested positive for coronavirus.

The giants have been forced into a period of solitary isolation after it was revealed that Daniele Rugani has contracted Covid-19.

With the Turin-based club on lockdown, rumours had emerged regarding Dybala claming that the international had become the latest high-profile figure to contract the illness.

Sources close to the club have, however, confirmed to Goal that is not the case.

The Bianconeri have also stated a denial to news agency Ansa regarding the speculation which has surfaced outside of their control.

Dybala later delivered a message to fans on social media providing an update on his health and confirming he has entered into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The update read: "Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm that I am well and in voluntary isolation. Thank you all for the messages and I hope you are well."

Hola a todos, quería confirmar que estoy bien y en aislamiento voluntario. Gracias a todos por los mensajes y espero que esten bien 🙏 #NoFakeNews #coronavirus — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2020

For now, Juve are doing all they can to adhere to the containment procedures being put in place by governments and sporting authorities around the world.

In the wake of Rugani’s positive test, the Italian champions released a statement on the club’s official website which read: "Following yesterday's news relating to the footballer Daniele Rugani's positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19, 121 people, including football players, staff members, directors, entourage and Juventus employees are observing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities based on the provisions currently in force."

Serie A has been shut down indefinitely amid the ongoing concerns regarding a global pandemic.

With among the nations to have been hardest hit by the outbreak, authorities in the region have been leading the way when it comes to containment measures.

Several other footballing authorities have since taken a similar approach in a bid to prevent the further spread of coronavirus - including UEFA when it comes to Champions League and Europa League competition.

has been brought to a halt in , while suspensions have also been put in place when it comes to in , Eredivisie in the , the American and entire Football League in England.

It remains to be seen when the likes of Juventus will be cleared to return to competitive action.

Rugani is not the only player in Serie A to have been confirmed as carrying Covid-19, with striker Manolo Gabbiadini another to have tested positive.

While they are taking in periods of self-isolation in a bid to shake off the virus, others are endeavouring to avoid catching it – with Bianconeri superstar Cristiano Ronaldo currently with his family back home in his native Madeira.