Juventus reach agreement to re-sign Kean from Everton

The striker will retrace his steps back to Turin, with negotiations over an initial loan move reaching a conclusion on Saturday

Juventus have reached an agreement with Everton over a move for Moise Kean, Goal can confirm.

Following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian giants had been looking for reinforcements for their attacking line.

Massimiliano Allegri has worked with Kean before and gave the green light to Juve's transfer team to go ahead with an offer.

What are the details?

Juventus needed to add more goal threat to their side after seeing Ronaldo leave the club for Manchester United and see Kean as a good addition.

It is understood that the deal will be an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy in 2023 should certain conditions be met.

Kean enjoyed a fine season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain last term and, still just 21, should represent a good investment for the future.

Have other players been considered?

Mauro Icardi is also a target for the Bianconeri but those at Continassa have found it too difficult to put a deal in place for the PSG hitman.

Reports elsewhere also claim Juve are considering a move for Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid having put the winger up for sale as they push to sign Kylian Mbappe.

However, Goal understands those reports are wide of the mark.

The bigger picture

The Turin giants are currently undergoing a rebuild following Ronaldo's exit, with 'Project CR7' widely considered to be a failure.

The Portugal captain's capture was touted as the final piece of the puzzle in terms of Juve's attempts to win the Champions League, but they failed to get past the quarter-final stage in each season Ronaldo was at the club.

With Allegri back in the dugout and Ronaldo's wages off the books, it is hoped that a more balanced approach in the next cycle will finally deliver European glory to Turin.

