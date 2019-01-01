Juventus look to add sleeve sponsorship to maximise Ronaldo influence

The Old Lady are set to add another brand to their shirts, making full use of the Portuguese's financial pull

Juventus are looking to maximise the commercial power of Cristiano Ronaldo by signing a first ever sleeve sponsorship.

According to a report from Tuttosport, the Serie A leaders could reportedly generate as much as €10 million (£9m) per year through such a deal, a figure close to that of Arsenal’s three-year agreement with the Rwanda Tourist Board.

Serie A only permitted teams to advertise on their sleeves at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, with the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 already having brought in the measure.

However, only five Italian clubs currently operate with a sleeve partner. Empoli became the first, joining forces with winery Tenute Piccini, while Torino, Fiorentina, SPAL and Atalanta have also agreed deals. Cagliari’s arrangement with Fluorsid, however, only lasted two games.

News of Juventus’ desire to add a shirt sleeve partner to its commercial portfolio follows the club’s $58 million (£45m) per year kit supplier extension with German sportswear giant Adidas. As part of that arrangement, the two parties will continue to work together until 2027.