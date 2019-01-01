Juventus forward Mandzukic signs new two-year deal

The Croatian has extended his stay with the Serie A champions and is now contracted to the club until 2021

Mario Mandzukic has signed a new contract with that ties him to the champions until 2021.

Mandzukic's previous deal with the Bianconeri had another season to run, but the international has penned an extra year in Turin.

Since arriving at Juve from in 2015, Mandzukic has scored 43 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions – including a sensational equaliser in the 2017 final against , which Massimiliano Allegri's men went on to lose 4-1.

This season Mandzukic has netted on nine occasions in all competitions, helping Juventus move towards an eighth successive Scudetto and a Champions League quarter-final tie with .

The 32-year-old has formed a deadly attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in 2018-19, with Mandzukic often occupying a wider role to allow the Portuguese to play more central.

The Croatian has won three Serie A titles and as many Coppas Italia since his move from Atleti, although has only scored once since December 12 in all competitions for the club.

Before his single-season stay in , Mandzukic was part of the team that completed a , DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble in the 2012-13 campaign.

Juve can win the title as early as Sunday, should they pick up all three points against and lose to .

Allegri's side are a massive 18 points out in front in Serie A, losing just once in the league all season against Genoa in a game that saw them take the opportunity to rest Ronaldo.

Andrea Barzagli is one who is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Juve, with the 37-year-old's current contract coming to an end in the summer.

Defender Martin Caceres is also due to leave, with the Uruguayan having joined on a temporary five-month loan deal from in January to help provide cover at the back.

One man who will definitely be arriving, however, is midfielder Aaron Ramsey - with Juve having already confirmed they have signed the Welshman on a free transfer from the Gunners on a four-year deal.