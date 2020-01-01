'Juventus must play 4-2-4' - Del Piero suggests Pirlo makes bold formation change for Barcelona clash

The Bianconeri legend has urged his former team mate to alter his system ahead of the Blaugrana's arrival at Allianz Stadium in midweek

Alessandro Del Piero thinks should switch to a 4-2-4 formation for their clash with .

Juve will welcome Barca to Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a crucial encounter which could have a huge bearing on who ends up finishing top of Group G.

The Italian giants picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory at in their opening European fixture of the 2020-21 campaign, while the Blaugrana thrashed Ferencvaros 5-1 at Camp Nou.

Sparks are expected to fly when the two teams meet in Turin, with supporters and experts alike relishing the clash. However, Juve missed the chance to build up extra confidence for the game as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona in on Sunday.

That result leaves the reigning Italian champions sitting fifth in the table, three points behind leaders Milan having played a game more.

Bianconeri legend Del Piero thinks Andrea Pirlo should change his system against Barca, with it his belief they could even play with four men upfront given the plethora of attacking options at the manager's disposal.

"Pirlo is looking for solutions, he will change the team also according to the opponents and it is not excluded that he will also change form," the ex-Juve striker told Sky Sports after the draw with Verona.

"Juve on the outside with [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Federico] Chiesa has great potential for pushing, one on one, of the leg. I also see the possibility of playing with two central midfielders, even for a possible 4-2-4.

"If you have a lot of potential in attack you have to exploit it: a 4-2-4 at this moment could give the four in front who are strong enough freedom."

Del Piero went on to insist that Juve don't necessarily have to rely on Ronaldo in their latest European outing, as he suggested the combination of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata may work better in terms of an overall balance across the pitch.

"Kulusevki on the right, Chiesa on the left and Dybala-Ronaldo or Dybala-Morata. In Europe certainly like that," he added. "The purchase of [Alvaro] Morata is to be taken into consideration, if we then remember Ronaldo in Madrid had [Karim] Benzema doing a lot of dirty work."