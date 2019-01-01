Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's exclusion from PFA Team of the Year

Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Alexander Trent-Arnold and Sadio Mane represents the Reds in the best XI of the season

Mohamed Salah deserved another shot in the Professional Footballers Association [PFA] Team of the Year list, according to coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have four players in this season’s line-up, with Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Alexander Trent-Arnold and Sadio Mane making the grade.

Klopp, however, believes they should have had more players in the set-up, particularly making a case for last season's PFA Player of the Year Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum.

With 19 goals, the forward is joint topscorer in the Premier League, with the Reds looking to win their first Premier League title since 1990

"Mo would have deserved it again. He's up there again with the top scorers, scored so many incredibly important goals for us,” Klopp told club website.



"Gini plays an incredible season, 100 per cent. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] is in a shape where if they would vote today then he would probably be in and stuff like that, so it's good.



"But all the other players obviously deserve it as well. It is the players’ decision, so we have to accept it, but I'm really happy for them."

Salah, who also missed on the chance to defend his Player of the Year crown, will hope to lead to glory in the summer.

The Pharaohs are hosts of the finals and are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .