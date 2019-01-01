Jovic ready to snub Barcelona & Man City in favour of Frankfurt stay, claims striker's father

The Serbia international has become a much sought-after asset, but he is prepared to shun interest from afar and remain in Germany this summer

Luka Jovic is prepared to shun interest from the likes of and remain at , claims the in-demand striker’s father.

A 23-goal season in has brought the 21-year-old to the attention of leading sides across Europe.

Goal recently revealed that Liga champions Barcelona are preparing to step up their interest in a prolific frontman.

Back in February, Goal also confirmed that Premier League title holders are among those eager to do a deal.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in a player who is close to completing a two-year loan spell in Frankfurt.

Eintracht have the option to trigger a purchase clause, and plan to do so, but may then see their resolve tested by big-money bids.

Jovic could have several options to consider, but his father insists staying put is the favoured choice at present.

Milan Jovic, himself a former footballer, has told Bild: “Luka has had many offers, one of them was Barca, but he's not interested now.

“He's not sure he would get any minutes at Barca.

“The truth is that Luka wants to stay in the and qualify with Eintracht for the .”

Jovic is on course to hit that target at present.

The international’s efforts this season have helped to position his current club in fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Qualification for elite continental competition is now on the cards and Frankfurt are still involved in a bid for European glory this season as well.

They are preparing to face – Jovic’s parent club – at the quarter-final stage of the .

Seven of Jovic’s goals this season have come in that tournament, from just 10 appearances, with a match-winning effort recorded at San Siro against in the second leg of a last-16 encounter.

Frankfurt will be hoping that he has a few more in him, at home and abroad, before a potential scramble for his signature and battle to retain his services is sparked during the summer transfer window.