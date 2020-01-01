Jota reveals Klopp instructions before scoring first Liverpool goal & says he 'could have done better' on Anfield debut

The Portuguese opened his account for the Reds after coming on for a late cameo during a win over Arsenal

Diogo Jota has insisted he "could have done better" on his Anfield debut and revealed the instructions he was given by Jurgen Klopp before scoring his first goal for .

Liverpool announced the signing of Jota from Wolves in a £41 million ($53m) deal earlier in September, bringing to an end the forward's impressive three-year spell at Molineux.

The 23-year-old carved out a reputation as one of the most dynamic attackers outside the top six during his time with , and has made an eye-catching start to his Reds career over the past week.

The international made his debut from the bench during a 7-2 rout of Lincoln in the last Thursday, before being handed his first appearance at Anfield against Arsenal on Monday night.

Jota was introduced to the action in the 80th minute, and immediately injected a fresh spark into Liverpool's attack as Jurgen Klopp's side defended a 2-1 lead.

He eventually sealed all three points when he arrowed a volley into the bottom corner of the net two minutes from time, and was subsequently mobbed by his new team-mates as the Premier League champions maintained their perfect start to the new season.

Jota was pleased to get off the mark for his new club in the top flight, but not entirely satisfied with his performance having squandered a couple of chances before his goal.

“It means a lot,” the ex-Wolves star told the Reds' official website after the 3-1 victory. “When you arrive at a team that are world champions, you always try to adapt as quickly as possible.

"The way they received me is exceptional. I just thank them for the way they have received me. I think we can build up from here and do great things in the future.

“Obviously I could have done better, I had a couple of chances before. But I’m happy with this – getting my first goal in my first game [at Anfield].

“And I helped the team seal the result, that is the most important thing, that we got the three points.”

Jota went on to reveal the orders he was given by Klopp before coming on for Sadio Mane, and that he believed he could have a decisive impact on the game despite being left out of the starting XI.

“ are playing really well with good momentum. So, he just told me to keep the pressing that we were doing very well in the match," he added.

“And with the ball, just be happy, play my best – and that’s what I tried to do. I think in the end he was pleased with that.

“When we are on the bench we are watching the game closely, with attention. We know we could come on at any moment and we could have a chance to decide the game in the few moments that we are on. That’s what I try to do – always be focused.

“And when I’m on the pitch I’m always ready to do my best.”