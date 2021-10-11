Jota injury scare for Liverpool as Portugal consider sending forward back to Anfield

Liverpool have been handed an untimely scare with the news that Diogo Jota has missed training with Portugal and may return to Anfield.

The 24-year-old forward is away on international duty, but played no part in the 3-0 friendly win over Qatar and is a serious doubt to face Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Fernando Santos is prepared to return Jota to his club if he cannot play any part in World Cup qualifying.

What has been said?

Portugal boss Santos has told reporters when asked for an update on Jota, who sat out their open training session on Monday: “He trained a while ago, increased the intensity today with (physio) Joao Brito, but he didn’t train with us.

“The probability [that Jota will play] will be little. I’ll talk to him and see how he feels.

“If we see that he is in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in, that’s fine. If we don’t, we won’t take the risk with a player who hasn’t been able to train with us for a long time.

“I’ll make the decision shortly, and if he can’t play, he’ll head back to Liverpool.”

When are Liverpool next in action?

Jota is reported to be nursing a muscle complaint, with that ailment preventing him from playing any part for Portugal during the October international break so far.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on Saturday away to Watford.

Jota would be a doubt to figure against the Hornets if he is forced to head back to Merseyside prematurely. He has made nine appearances for his club across all competitions this season, with three goals scored.

The Portuguese forward sat out 21 games through injury last season as he picked up knee and foot problems.

