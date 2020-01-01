Joseph Yobo confirmed as new Nigeria assistant coach

The former Super Eagles skipper has been installed as the country’s senior national team assistant boss following Imama Amapakabo’s removal

Joseph Yobo has been confirmed as new assistant coach of .



With Imama Amapakabo having been ushered through the exit door, the three-time African champions turned to a familiar face for inspiration.



The legend captained the Super Eagles to a triumphant outing at the 2013 in , and will now assist Gernot Rohr.

A NFF statement read: “The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team. He replaces Imama Amapakabo in the three –time African champions’ technical crew."

Yobo graduated to the Super Eagles after representing the country at the U20 level during the 1999 Fifa U20 World Cup.

Having earned his first senior cap in an Afcon qualifying match against Zambia, the ex-Olympique man went ahead to garner 101 appearances to become the country’s most capped Eagle – a honour he shares with Vincent Enyeama.

Before his retirement from international football, he participated in three Fifa World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations.

At club level, he won two Turkish Cup titles, one Super Lig and was voted in Africa's best XI for the 2007–08 season.

Before then, he became 's second player to feature in all 38 Premier League games without missing a single minute during the 2006-07 season under David Moyes.

He is expected to make his bow when Rohr’s team face Sierra Leone on March 23 as the race for 2021 commences.