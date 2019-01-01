Joseph Attamah: Caykur Rizespor sign Ghana defender from Istanbul Basaksehir

The 25-year-old is set for a temporary stay with The Black Sea Sparrowhawk after sealing a move on Friday

international Joseph Larweh Attamah is a new acquisition of Turkish side Caykur Rizespor, the club have announced.

The full-back, who can also play in central defence or midfield, has moved to The Black Sea Sparrowhawk on a season-long loan from .

He made 11 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season, starting seven of the games.

"Caykur Rizespor has signed Istanbul Basaksehir's Joseph Attamah on a loan transfer," Rizespor announced on their official website on Friday.

"We wish success for Joseph Attamah, who played for 79 official matches in Basaksehir for the last 3 seasons and lastly played for 59 minutes in the UEFA match against Olympiacos on August 13th."

Attamah first moved to in 2014, joining Turkish First Division side Adana Demirspor from Ghanaian club Tema Youth.

He then moved to Basaksehir in 2016.

A member of Ghana's team at the 2013 Fifa U20 World Cup in Turkey, the 25-year-old is fully capped at senior level.

He was part of the Black Stars' set-up at the recent in .

