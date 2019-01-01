Friends now? Mourinho salutes Wenger as 'one of the best managers in football history'

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager had nothing but kinds words to say about the legendary ex-Arsenal boss

Jose Mourinho has ended his feud with former rival manager Arsene Wenger following the latter’s Lifetime Achievement award at Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday.

The pair have clashed in the past while they were both in management, with Mourinho branding the Frenchman a “specialist in failure”.

Wenger also pushed Mourinho during the Portuguese’s second stint in charge of before he went on to manage .

The pair are now enjoying some time out of the sport which has allowed for the adrenaline to settle, leading Mourinho to credit the Frenchman’s achievements despite his previous comments.

The 56-year-old had nothing but nice words to say about his former rival and claimed he was one of the best managers in the game.

“There were some episodes along the road,” Mourinho said in a recorded message at Monday night’s Laureus World Sports Awards.

“I can only speak by myself. I really enjoyed the competition. But the real respect is always there. He made lots of history in that football club.

“One of the best football managers in the history of football.”

Wenger guided to a sixth-place finish last season, which was their worst Premier League result since they finished 12th in 1995.

However, the Frenchman was recognised for his award due to his commitment and success with Arsenal over a 22-year period where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

The 69-year-old also helped Arsenal to the final in 2006, which they eventually lost to .

Wenger only left the club in the summer of 2018 with Unai Emery coming in to replace him at the Emirates, but he is yet to take on another managerial job.

Mourinho also paid tribute to the Frenchman’s ability to guide his Arsenal side to an undefeated season back in 2003/04

“The nickname is there – the Invincibles,” he added. “Amazing. A coaching philosophy, the almost perfect team.”

This season, the Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League, just a single point behind fourth-place Manchester United.

The north London club’s next game is against on Sunday in the league before a home clash against Bournemouth on February 27.