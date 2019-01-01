Jordan Ayew, Partey and Wakaso shortlisted for Ghana's Swag award

The three men are in contention for the top football prize at the annual gala

midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, striker Jordan Ayew and Deportivo ace Mubarak are set to battle for the Men's Footballer of the Year gong at the Sports Writers Association of (Swag) Awards.

The three men have been recognised for their fine performances for club and country in the year 2019 under review.

They all featured for Ghana at the 2019 in June-July.

In the women's category, Grace Asantewaa, who plays club football for Spanish top division side Logrono, defender Janet Egyiri and -based Elizabeth Addo are in contention for the top honour.

attacker Joseph Esso, striker Shafiu Mumuni and Asante goalkeeper Felix Annan, who all helped Ghana clinch silver at the earlier this year, have been shortlisted for the home-based Men's Footballer of the Year award.

Article continues below

Shafiu finished the tournament as the top scorer with four goals while Esso netted twice. Annan, the second-choice goalkeeper at the tournament, led Kotoko to win the Ghana Special Competition in June.

The Swag Awards seek to reward outstanding men and women in various sporting disciplines in Ghana.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday, with the awards gala expected to come off in January next year.