Jordan Ayew just misses out on making Premier League history in Chelsea loss

The Ghanaian's failure to hit the target means he could not join an exclusive list of goalscorers

Jordan Ayew was in the squad which lost 2-0 to in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

As the Eagles' top scorer this season with four goals, the onus was always going to be on the 28-year-old to find the back of the net.

It was rather Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic who had their say, with the result leapfrogging Frank Lampard's team to second above .

Ayew had already scored earlier at and , but his inability to do so at Stamford Bridge means he misses out on becoming the fourth player to score against the Red Devils, Gunners, and Blues in the same season after Robbie Earle (1995-96), Darren Bent (2008-09) and Ashley Barnes (2018-19).

The international still had one successful dribble attempt, 41 touches and 23 accurate passes (82.1%), while on the defensive side, he made one clearance and two tackles.

All hope is not lost, though, as the younger of the Ayew Brothers will have the chance to match this feat when Palace host Chelsea in the corresponding fixture at Selhurst Park.

His attention will now focus to the 2021 qualifiers where the Black Stars lock horns with , as well as Sao Time and Principe next week.