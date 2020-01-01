Jordan Ayew honoured to receive Crystal Palace awards

Three awards tumbled for the Ghana international to cap an impressive outing for Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in the just concluded season

Jordan Ayew has expressed his gratitude after winning three awards following an impressive 2019-20 season.



Accruing 37 percent of the total votes, the international dismissed competition from Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and Gary Cahill (16.7%) to clinch the Player of the Season prize.



Apart from that, he was named club’s Players' Player of the Season while his 87th-minute effort against in October was named as the Goal of the Season.

🏆 Players’ Player of the Season

🏆 Goal of the Season

🏆 Player of the Season



Congratulations on an unbelievable campaign, @jordan_ayew9. #CPFC | #PalaceAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/JXycVueOhG — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 28, 2020

In a long post on social media, the 28-year-old is thankful for the accolades having endured a tough 2018-19 season.“I am really honoured to have received these Crystal Palace awards today. Thank you,” Ayew wrote on Instagram.“Last season was very tough for me but I was determined to work hard and repay the faith shown in me by the club.“Thank you to our supporters for the amazing support once again and for the love they have shown me. We have missed you alot since the restart but we will see you again soon when it’s safe and it will be a very special feeling.“As a team, we have worked so hard collectively and I want to thank my teammates for all their efforts on the pitch. A big thank you also to the boss [Roy Hodgson], the coaching staff, the board, and all the club staff for everything they have done for us this season.“Whilst it’s always special to receive personal awards, the most important thing is that we work even harder and come back stronger next season. I would also like to thank my amazing family for their unconditional love and support every day.”The Ghana international also paid tribute to former Olympique boss, Pape Diouf who died in March after battling with coronavirus.“These awards are dedicated to the late Pape Diouf, who we sadly lost during the quarantine period. He was a very special man, who helped me and my family so much. I will miss him greatly,” he continued.“It’s time for a short break now before the hard work starts again. See you all very soon and stay safe.”