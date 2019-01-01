NXGN
African All Stars

John Ogu calls time on Hapoel Beer Sheva career

Comments()
Twitter/ Trhsed
The Nigeria midfielder spent a title-laden five-year spell with the Camels and has confirmed he will not sign a new contract

John Ogu has decided to call time on his Hapoel Beer Sheva career after a five-year spell at the club.

Last week, the midfielder confirmed that he would not be renewing his contract with the Israeli champions after failing to agree terms for a new deal, while retaining hopes of getting a transfer to a major European league.

Ogu joined Beer Sheva in September 2014 and helped the side to three back-to-back Israeli Premier League titles.

Editors' Picks

He also lifted the Israeli Cup twice, as well as the Toto Cup.

Article continues below

“After five years here in Hapoel Beer Sheva, I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here,” Ogu wrote on Twitter.

“All I just want to say is, thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here. Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big Thank you.”

Reportedly, a switch to Turkey is said to be on the cards for Ogu.

Close