John Obi Mikel: Antonio Conte never spoke to me at Chelsea after the Olympics

The 32-year-old recalled the experience which forced him out of the Stamford Bridge after flying his country's flag at Rio 2016

captain John Obi Mikel disclosed that former manager Antonio Conte left him out of his squad for opting to play for Dream Team VI at the 2016 Olympics.

Mikel was called up by coach Samson Siasia for the country's campaign at Rio de Janeiro and he led the team to a bronze medal.

Following his return from the tournament, the midfielder was frozen out of Conte's squad, which made seek a greener pasture in the Chinese with Tianjin Teda.

"For me, it was a decision I had to take because when the opportunity came up to either go to Rio or play for Chelsea," Mikel told the NFF media.

“I decided that Victor Moses, who was the younger and hasn’t played yet for the club, should stay back while I go to the Olympics.

"Victor stayed back and I went but when I got back the manager never spoke to me again and did not even put me in the team, so I had to leave the club.

"For me, my commitment to play for the national team will never change until I stop playing."

After a decent campaign with in the second half of the 2018-19 season, Mikel has switched his attention to the , which starts in on June 21.

Nigeria are in Group B of the showpiece and they will begin their campaign for a fourth Afcon title against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22.