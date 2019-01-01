Joao Felix limps out of Atletico friendly to spark fears over €120m star's fitness

The Portuguese forward is looking to make a positive impression in new surroundings, but picked up an unfortunate knock in a meeting with Numancia

Joao Felix has limped out of ’s friendly date with Numancia, with fears raised over the fitness of a €120 million (£113m/$142m) forward.

The Portuguese youngster is looking to make a positive impression in new surroundings on the back of a big-money transfer.

Atletico have invested considerable faith and funds in his potential and are hoping to see an immediate return offered.

Felix has, however, got off to the worst possible start as he was forced from the field less than half an hour into his debut performance for the Rojiblancos.

The highly-rated 19-year-old took a blow to the hip when competing for the ball in the first half of a pre-season clash with Numancia.

It quickly became clear that he was in no position to continue and he hobbled his way from the pitch.

Así dejó el campo Joao Félix, con dolor en la cadera tras sufrir un fuerte golpe: https://t.co/qhFKEKGO0J pic.twitter.com/HKp3lslBTW — MARCA (@marca) July 20, 2019

Felix headed for the dressing room immediately after being replaced and could be seen moving awkwardly as he made his way down the touchline.

Atletico will be hoping that the problem is not too serious and that the youngster will soon be back in action, but they have no need to rush him at this stage or to take any unnecessary risks on his fitness.

The plan had, however, been to use the summer to get important minutes under his belt with Felix also adjusting to new team-mates and needing to work on his understanding with those around him if he is to prosper as planned.

That project may be delayed slightly by his unfortunate injury.

Atletico are due to be back in action on Wednesday against Mexican outfit Guadalajara and they also have International Champions Cup games to come against and arch-rivals .

Another addition to their summer schedule is a meeting with All Stars on August 1, but it remains to be seen what part Felix plays in that run of games, with fans now waiting on an update from the club.