Jill Ellis to step down as USWNT head coach

After winning back-to-back World Cup titles, the U.S. manager is departing following the team's victory tour

U.S. women's national team manager Jill Ellis will step down as head coach following the completion of the team's World Cup victory tour in October, U.S. Soccer has annnounced.

Earlier this month Ellis coached the USWNT to their second straight World Cup title, becoming only the second person to win two World Cups as a manager

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement.

“I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."

Ellis took over the program in 2014 and one year later, she led the USWNT to the 2015 World Cup championship in Canada, the team's first world title since 1999.

She will depart after the USWNT won its second straight World Cup this summer in , defeating the 2-0 in the final to clinch the title.

With the win in France, Ellis joined Vittorio Pozzo as the only two coaches to win multiple men's or women's World Cups, with Pozzo pulling off the feat with in 1934 and 1938.

“The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude,” U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said. “Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths.

"She helped raise the bar for women’s soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable.”

Ellis leaves with an overall record of 102-7-18 as USWNT manager, having coached the most games of any USWNT head coach in program history.

U.S. Soccer said Ellis, 52, will remain for at least the next year in an ambassador role, which will include representing the federation at various events and speaking engagements.

Though the World Cup only ended earlier this month, the search for a new manager will have to be a priority with the Olympics set to take place next summer in Tokyo.

U.S. Soccer is nearing the hiring of a USWNT general manager, who will oversee the search for a new head coach.

The USWNT will kick off their victory tour on Saturday with a game against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.