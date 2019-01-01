'Jesus can be one of the best in the world' - Ex-Man City captain backs Brazilian to prove his worth

Andy Morrison thinks Gabriel Jesus has "got it all" and is eager to see the striker show what he can do in the absence of Sergio Aguero

centre-forward Gabriel Jesus "can be one of the best in the world" if he continues on his current trajectory, according to the club's former captain Andy Morrison.

Jesus is likely to see plenty of playing time at the Etihad Stadium over the next few weeks, with first-choice striker Sergio Aguero set for a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The Argentine was forced to leave the pitch during the second half of City's 2-1 home win over on Saturday, and is now likely to miss upcoming fixtures against Newcastle, and .

Aguero is City's top goalscorer once again at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with nine to his name from 12 appearances.

His form has left Jesus restricted to just four Premier League starts in total, and although the 22-year-old has been able to notch three goals, he hasn't found the back of the net since a 2-0 win over at Selhurst Park on October 19.

Jesus made an impressive start to his career in Manchester after arriving from Palmeiras for £27 million ($35m) back in 2016, but has since struggled to establish himself as a regular in Guardiola's line up.

However, Morrison - who played for City between 1998 and 2002 - still feels the international has the potential to reach the very highest level of the game.

"I think he can be one of the best in the world, I really do. Look at his age - his all-round play has improved since he came in, and I think he's got it all," Morrison told Love Sport Radio.

"His work rate has improved. I don't think he's a scorer of great goals, he just scores a lot of goals.

"It doesn't really matter how he gets them; tap ins, he's an instinctive finisher, close range, he's very sharp in the box.

"I can't picture a goal where he's stepped past a couple of players and banged one in the top corner the way Aguero does, but he gets goals.

"He's quick, he's strong, and he's very instinctive. Everything is there, and the run of games he has is a great opportunity.

"What he does have is an unbelievable inner belief. He thinks he should be in the team, he thinks he's the best striker in the league and that's a testament to his character.

"Now it's just up to him to prove that".

Jesus' barren spell continued as City limped through to the knockout phases with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donestk at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

He will likely retain his place in Guardiola's starting XI for the trip to Newcastle on Saturday, where the reigning champions must win to stay within sight of runaway Premier League leaders .