Jeffrey Schlupp: Ghana coach Akonnor explains Crystal Palace star's return

The Black Stars boss addresses questions about his latest squad announced for October's friendly against Mali

coach CK Akonnor has revealed the current form of midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp makes him a difficult choice to ignore, leading to his inclusion in the Black Stars' squad for their upcoming friendly fixture against Mali in October.

Having not played for Ghana since featuring in a friendly tie against Mauritania in March 2019, the 27-year-old is enjoying a fine run in the Premier League this season, having had starting berths in The Eagles' opening two games.

“He [Schlupp] is somebody who brings force and speed into the game, speed of thought and we have seen what he has done with Crystal Palace in the past, currently in good shape and they won recently against where he played a major role,” Akonnor said after unveiling his squad, as reported by his club’s official website.

“I had a personal chat with him when I was there, one on one, he told me his problems and I think once we are able to give him that necessary chance and respect, he deserves, why not, he is here and most of these guys are in to prove a point.

“Don’t forget this is a friendly match and I think before November, we must know exactly those who can help us in the qualifiers and that is why all these opportunities have come for these guys.”

Nine months since replacing James Kwasi Appiah as new Ghana coach, Akonnor has been so far denied the chance to lead the Black Stars into action due to the coronavirus pandemic which caused the postponement of scheduled games in March and June.

“I can only be proud of myself and the things I have done. I can only thank Ghanaians for giving me that opportunity and more so, the Football Association, the Ministry and the Government for bringing somebody of their own to do this job,” the former coach said.

“I am certainly happy and I want to do this to the highest level of my own understanding in this game and I need support from each and every Ghanaian.

“I am not tense; this is a friendly match and it is important for me to look deep into it and see who can help the team and make it better. We want to be a team that will attack and play constructive football, easy-going football, but with lots of discipline.”

Ghana will face Mali in on October 9 as part of preparations for the resumption of Afcon 2022 qualifiers in November.