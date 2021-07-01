JDT v Pohang: Livestream, TV channel, preview, ACL table and results

An immediate chance for JDT to avenge their big loss to the same opponent just three days prior and put their ACL march back on track

First early evening clash for Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in the AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage and it's an opportunity to reignite their hopes of reaching the second phase of the most elite club competition in Asia as they take on Pohang for the second time in Group G.

It just wasn't the JDT that everyone expected to turn up after a dominating display against Ratchaburi, even if it was against a side much stronger than the Thai team. A combination of tiredness, heavy pitch, silly mistakes and refereeing decisions put paid to the Southern Tigers' hopes of notching their second straight win in the group.

Changes are expected as Benjamin Mora continues to juggle the demand of playing every three days with his players already looking tired towards the latter stages of the last two matches. But the Malaysian champions do have a big squad and today could see some players being given an opportunity to play themselves into first-choice reckoning.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 6:00 pm Thursday, 1st July 2021 Rajamangala Stadium

TV channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Astro CH816 (Fox Sports) Astro Go (stream)

Squad news

JDT will be without the services of Mauricio and Azrif Nasrulhaq who are both suspended after collecting two yellow cards and that will be where the main concern is for Mora. A toss up between Adam Nor Azlin and Aidil Zafuan for the centre-back slot while S. Kunanlan or Matthew Davies could be asked to fill in at left back if La'Vere Corbin-Ong is deemed not fit enough to participate.

There might be worry further up field as well with JDT's midfield looking less functioning than usual in the previous outing against Pohang. Afiq Fazail was a pale shadow of his former self and struggled to impose himself in the game which could open up an opportunity for Syamer Kutty Abba or even Danial Amier for a chance to strut their stuff against the Koreans.

What the coaches said

Benjamin Mora

"Tomorrow (Thursday) we will have another chance to redeem the mistakes we made and improve the things we did correctly. We know how they (Pohang) play because we played against them on Monday and we know how they are going to do it on the field. We are fully prepared for the next match because we want to win some points. We want to win games and we came to try our best.

"There is no other exception as we are going to go with everything we have and avenge our defeat. It has been three very tough games with plenty of physical and mental demands but this is a normal thing when you play many games at a high level in a short time. We have been doing the recovery sessions with the players the best we can and physically we have almost everyone ready to play.

"The 4-1 defeat against Pohang was not very fair on us. It’s very rare for a team to get three penalties in a match, but we are committed to not make these mistakes again when we face them tomorrow. We will have to be good and certain in our finishing as well and I think it’s going to be another good game.”

Kim Gi-dong

“Rather than focusing on Johor Darul Ta'zim’s football, we need to maximise our strong points. Our focus is Pohang’s football and tactically there’s going to be some changes in attack and defence because we still don’t know how Johor Darul Ta’zim will play in this next game. On matchday we have to make a reaction, like how our opponents play on the offence and how they are fielded defensively.

Article continues below

”I can’t really reveal who is going to play tomorrow for tactical reasons but of course the young players will get opportunities to play in this tournament. Our team is not at their best physical condition because some of the players are injured while others are not in the squad. But compared to the domestic league, they will be getting a lot of playing time.

“Of course we need to get results from this tournament but at the same time the younger players can experience football at this level and that will be good for their development and that will help the team.”

Group results thus far

Date Match 22 Jun 2021 JDT 0-1 Nagoya 22 Jun 2021 Pohang 2-0 Ratchaburi 25 Jun 2021 Nagoya 3-0 Pohang 25 Jun 2021 Ratchaburi 0-1 JDT 28 Jun 2021 Ratchaburi 0-4 Nagoya 28 Jun 2021 Pohang 4-1 JDT

Current standings

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Nagoya Grampus 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9 2 Pohang Steelers 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 3 Johor Darul Ta'zim 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 4 Ratchaburi 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0

Defeat in the third match of the group has put JDT back in a precarious position and really need all three points in this return fixture to put some spark back into their push for a place in the knockout stage as that will set them up nicely before a meeting against group leaders Nagoya in the next game. .

Past meetings v Korean teams

Date Result Competition 12 March 2019 JDT 1-1 Gyeongnam Group Stage 22 May 2019 Gyeongnam 2-0 JDT Group Stage 28 Jun 2021 Pohang 4-1 JDT Group Stage

Three penalties dominated the last game against Pohang as JDT would no doubt felt let down by their own players' performances as well as that of the match officials. All the more disappointing for them considering they were the ones that took an early lead. A defeat that dropped them down a spot in Group G.