JDT gets former champions Guangzhou and Suwon in ACL 2020 Group G

The 2019 Malaysia Super League champion are in for a tough ride in next year's AFC Champions League after being drawn with former champions.

While last season saw Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) being drawn together with 's Kashima Antlers who were the then reigning champions, their task for 2020 has got considerably harder.

That is because they have in their Group G, two other teams who have already won the Asia's most elite club competition twice in Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Bluewings.

The Chinese side and K-League 1 sides will provide a stern test for The Southern Tigers who will only be competing in the group stage for the second time in their existence.

A Japanese team will fill the other slot in the group but that candidate is yet to be known because the Japan football season is not over yet. Kashima are one of the possible opponent that may emerge.

As for the other Malaysian team participating in the competition, will slot into Group E with Beijing FC, Chiangrai United and another playoff winner should they get through their own playoff qualifers.

Kedah will start with a home tie against Hong Kong's Tai Po in the first qualifying round and the winner will take on FC Seoul in with the winner of that progressing to the group stage.

Groups in full:

Group A: Al Wahda ( ), Al Shorta (IRQ), PO Winner (QAT/IRN/JOR/KUW), PO Winner (KSA, UZB, TJK)

Group B: Al Hilal (KSA), Al Shabab (UAE), Pakhtakor (UZB), PO Winner (QAT/IRN/IND/BHR)

Group C: Al Duhail (QAT), Al Taawoun (KSA), Sharjah FC (UAE), Persepolis (IRN)

Group D: Sepahan FC (IRN), Al Sadd (QAT), Al Nassr (KSA), PO Winner (UAE/UZB/IRQ)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Chiangrai United (THA), PO Winner (JPN/AUS/SGP/IDN), PO Winner (KOR/MAS/HKG)

Group F: Ulsan Hyundai (KOR), Shanghai Shenhua (CHN), Perth Glory (AUS), PO Winner (JPN/THAI/PHI/MYA)

Group G: Japan second club, Suwon Bluewings (KOR), Guangzhou Evergrande (CHN), Johor Darul Ta'zim (MAS)

Group H: Sydney FC (AUS), Yokohama F Marinos (JPN), Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (KOR), PO Winner (CHN/THA/VIE)



Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram