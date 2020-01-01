Javier Gurri Lopez: We want to win the last home match for the fans and owners

Hyderabad FC is hoping to sign off on a high in their last home match...

Hyderabad FC have won only a single match in this (ISL) season but the Nizams want to end their home run on a winning note when they face Jamshedpur on Thursday.

"The next match is really important as it is our last home match. We are coming on the back of a match against Goa where our performance was not good.

"We want to win three points for our supporters and our owners. The feeling inside the dressing room is very good. Their self-confidence was down at the beginning of the week but now they are ready to get a win in the next match," said Javier Gurri Lopez, coach of the ISL debutants.

More teams

He reflected on their 4-1 loss to Goa and said," After the second goal, the team went down. This happens especially if you are at the last position on the league table. The team starts to lose the ball and loses control. We tried to control the midfield but we did not receive too many chances."

Souvik Chakrabarti, who joined Hyderabad in the winter transfer window, urged the fans to fill the stadium.

"This is the last match. I know we are in a bad situation but we will give our best to win the next. I request all the fans to turn up. We are trying to overcome the situation. We are motivated to win in any situation. Let us see what happens. We try to play as a team. But sometimes individual players have to go solo. We make mistakes and hope we rectify them in the last match. We have already started the process so that we do well in the next season," said the defender.

Hyderabad have managed to garner only six points from 16 matches and have conceded 37 goals, the most by any team in this season.