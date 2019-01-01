Antonio Iriondo - Odisha were more clinical than us, we missed Sergio Castel and Piti

The Jamshedpur FC boss was happy with his team's performance despite the defeat....

’s woeful run in the (ISL) was extended by one more game as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

However, coach Antonio Iriondo was happy with his team’s performance and satisfied with the number of chances they created. He opined that clinical finishing separated the two sides and was hopeful that the injured strikers in his side will be back in action soon.

“We are very happy with today’s performance. We repeated the same plans from the last games. We played better than our opponents and created more chances,” he said.

“This is what happened in the last few games. We missed some players due to injury and lost some power in attack. We created chances and played well but we missed the goals.

“Their first goal was due to a mistake from us in defence. But even then the striker has to score the goal. This is the difference between them and us. We had many chances but could not score. He scored with his first chance. He (Aridane Santana) is a very good striker. We missed our good players like (Sergio) Castel, Piti.

The Spanish gaffer believes that the pitch affected his team’s game-play. He also had good things to say about the Odisha FC fans who made it to the stadium to support their team.

“We know that the pitch is not in good condition because it is new. I think it was worse for the team that wants to keep the possession of the ball. So sometimes it was difficult for us because we could not move the ball fast because the pitch is not in the best conditions,” he explained.

“The stadium is big but we did not see many supporters. But the supporters who came were shouting a lot and supporting their team very well.”