Jamshedpur FC’s Jackichand Singh - 'Lallianzuala Chhangte's success under Coyle convinced me I would fit in under him'

The Indian national team winger hopes to end Jamshedpur FC’s play-offs jinx and bring success to the club…

have been on a roll in the transfer market this season. After roping in former coach Owen Coyle, the club confirmed the high profile signing of international Jackichand Singh on Tuesday.

The experienced Manipuri winger moved to Jamshedpur after spending two very successful seasons at .

Singh explained that he had heard a lot of good things about the club from former Jamshedpur FC players and when the club had approached him, he did not hesitate to accept the offer.

“I am very thankful that I got this amazing opportunity to play for a club like Jamshedpur FC. It is a fantastic club with excellent infrastructure and training facilities. Before joining, I had asked some former players of this club and they had spoken highly about the infrastructure and about the club. So when the offer came, I decided to take it. I want to thank the management of the club for giving me this opportunity,” Jacki told Goal.

The Manipuri footballer also mentioned that the local fan following also played an important role in convincing him to join the club. He believes that playing in front of passionate fans is an exhilarating experience.

“I also love the weather in Jamshedpur. I remember when I used to travel for the away games in the last three seasons, I used to love the weather and I think the weather is very important to play good football. Another great thing about this club is their fans. This year, of course, I will not be able to play in front of the fans but I have signed a three-year contract and from the next, I will play in front of them. I remember fans coming in numbers during training sessions and shouting my name. Now that I am here, I will finally be able to play in front of such amazing people.”

The former player spoke highly about his new coach Owen Coyle and suggested that he is very excited to play under him.

“I am very excited to play under Owen Coyle. I don’t need to say how good a manager he is as everybody saw what he did with Chennaiyin FC last season. Last season, we (FC Goa) were at the top of the table after the league but still lost to Chennaiyin FC in the play-offs. So he has already proved his calibre.”

Jacki also spoke highly about Coyle’s style of play and suggested that Lallianzuala Chhangte’s performance at Chennaiyin after the coach came in, is what convinced him that the coach’s style will suit him.

“We saw how Chhangte played under Owen Coyle last season. Despite his short height, he played so well and that was mainly due to his pace which is similar to my style. So after watching Chhangte, I am even more excited to work with the coach. His style will definitely suit me,” said the winger.

The new Jamshedpur recruit is excited to reunite with his national teammates and suggested that he wants to break Jamshedpur’s play-offs jinx and bring success to the club.

“Jamshedpur FC have some really exciting talents like Amarjit Singh and Narender Gahlot. I have been playing with them in the national team and so it is great that I can reunite with them again at this club.

“I think Jamshedpur FC is really hungry for success and my only target is to better the performance of the team from last season and bring success to the club.”