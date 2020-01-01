"Jamshedpur were terrific!" - Owen Coyle delighted with win over NorthEast United

The Jamshedpur boss was all praise for Aniket Jadhav and suggested that the youngster has a bright future...

Jamshedpur returned to winning ways with a narrow win over on Friday in the (ISL). A goal from Aniket Jadhav was enough to ensure three points for the Men of Steel.

The Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle was elated after picking up three points against a side who were unbeaten in the league until Friday.

"It was important. NorthEast have had an unbeaten start and they have been outstanding. But we have also had a good run, we drew some games and so tonight was the game to go and stamp our authority and go up in the table and join NorthEast on points. We fully deserve that.

More teams

"We were terrific from start to finish and we deserve the three points. With seven players missing, the players gave everything they could and we are building a tremendous spirit but I think we will still continue to get better as the season progresses," said Coyle.

The former Ireland international heaped praise on goal scorer Aniket Jadhav and suggested that the Indian youngster has a bright future ahead.

"You are never going to score every chance you get. The important thing for me is that Aniket was in a position to try and score. I have missed many chances as a striker but also have come back to score many goals and Aniket did that. He has pace and power and we just need to give him a bit of understanding of the game.

"He was outstanding tonight and fully deserves to score the winning goal. I am very pleased with him and he is an amazing Indian talent who I hope will grow and develop."

Nerijus Valskis, who has scored the most number of goals (6) this season so far along with 's Igor Angulo, did not manage to find the back of the net against NorthEast but the coach backed the Lithuanian striker as he said that it was important that he created goal-scoring chances for other players.

"I don't think Valskis had an off day. The only thing he didn't do was not scoring but despite that he contributes to the team and that is important. You cannot just rely on Valskis for scoring. Stephen Eze has scored, Aniket has now scored and we want more people to score.

"In Valskis we have an amazing player, he was the golden boot winner. What we have to do is create chances for Valskis but he is a wonderful player and even when he doesn't score he creates chances for others. He does such an important job for the team and that is why I enjoy working with him."