Jamilu Collins helps Paderborn clinch third Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt

The Nigeria international played a key role as Steffen Baumgart’s men bounced back to winning ways against the Eagles

Jamilu Collins made significant contributions as Paderborn secured a 2-1 victory against in Sunday’s German game.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 16th league appearance against the Eagles and delivered a fine defensive performance in the encounter.

Collins made three tackles and had a 75% successful pass rate to help Steffen Baumgart’s men return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit raced into an early lead through Abdelhamid Sabiri before Sebastian Schonlau added the second moments before the break.

After the restart, the Eagles reduced the deficit through Bas Dost’s 72nd-minute strike after he was set up by Evan N'Dicka.

Collins featured throughout the game as Paderborn clinched their third league win of the season, although the victory failed to lift them off the base of the Bundesliga table.

The international will hope to help his side continue their fight against relegation when they face on January 19.