James completes Everton move

have confirmed the signing of James Rodriguez from .

The international has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third as he reunites with Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to Madrid in 2014.

The midfielder then teamed up with Ancelotti again at , where he spent two years on loan before returning to the Spanish capital last year.

James made just eight appearances in last season as Zinedine Zidane's men lifted the title and had less than a year left on his contract with the Santiago Bernabeu side.

“I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well,” the former and star told 's website.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning things, which is what everyone’s aim is.

“I’ve come here to try to improve, to get better. I’ve also come here to help the team to win, to play good football – entertaining football.

“I’m convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti.

“I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here.”

