James backed to get Man Utd career back on track by Wales boss Giggs

An Old Trafford great has challenged the winger to stake a claim for a spot in the Red Devils' line-up by performing on the international stage

boss Ryan Giggs has backed Daniel James to get his career back on track, insisting he will be "raring to go" when the new season kicks off.

James made a bright start to life at Old Trafford after completing a £15 million ($20m) move from last summer.

The 22-year-old hit three goals in his first four games for United, and was rewarded for his exploits in the final third with the club's in-house player of the month award for August.

However, James only managed to find the back of the next once in his next 42 appearances in all competitions, and fell out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Welshman made just one Premier League start for the Red Devils post-lockdown, with teenage striker Mason Greenwood snatching his spot on the right-wing after embarking on an impressive scoring run.

James is currently preparing for fixtures against Finland and Bulgaria with the rest of the Wales squad, and Giggs is hopeful he can rebuild his confidence on the international stage.

The former United winger believes the ex-Swansea star's recent spell on the sidelines will help him develop in the long run, and says the winger can boost his chances of breaking into Solskjaer's line-up by performing for his country.

"Sometimes the players that don't necessarily play all the time for their clubs, it gives them a chance to get some minutes, try and get some form to go back to their clubs and show them what they can do," the Wales head coach told a press conference.

"Perhaps DJ is in that camp. United start a week later but DJ will turn up fit and raring to go, I'm sure.

"He's a player I know well. He had a really good start to his United career but he was not playing regularly towards the end of the season but sometimes in the long run that can help and improve you.

"DJ has always been great when he has come into camp."

Giggs went on to insist that James has the right mentality to overcome adversity, while pointing out that the United starlet's career is still very much in its infancy.

"His rise has been pretty quick over 18 months, two years," the treble winner added.

"He was out of the team. You might not like it and you might want to be involved. You can have a different perspective of things.

“Knowing Dan, the way that he is a professional and wants to improve, trains well and his attitude I am sure he will be better for it."