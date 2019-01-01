Jade Boho nominated for Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week prize

The Equatorial Guinea star is close to being rewarded for her goals against Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas

Logrono striker Jade Boho has been nominated for the Spanish Liga Iberdrola Player of the Week 28 prize.

Boho's strike in a 2-1 win over Madrid helped her beat 's Asisat Oshoala and ' Yiyi to the Player of the Week 24 prize in March.

This time the Equatorial Guinea international scored twice in a 3-0 triumph at home against to ease Logrono's relegation fears.

The 32-year-old will slug it out with 's Angela Sosa and 's Estefanía Banini in the race to clinch the individual award.

The former Madrid striker has scored six goals in 27 appearances in Liga Iberdrola games for Chechu Martínez's side this season.

Boho will aim to continue with her impressive form when Logrono visit to face Real Betis at Ciudad Deportiva Luis de Sol on Saturday.