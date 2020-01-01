'It's up to Pogba to decide' - France coach Deschamps not interested Raiola comments

The latest comments from the midfielder's agent about his desire to leave Old Trafford were of little interest to the France boss

Didier Deschamps said agents can "say what they want" after Paul Pogba's representative claimed the international wants to leave perhaps as soon as January.

Mino Raiola gave an interview to Tuttosport, which will be published in full on Tuesday, stating United should let the 27-year-old leave when the transfer window opens as he has no intention of extending his contract past 2022.

Pogba – who has scored two goals in 13 appearances this season – has been regularly linked with moves to , and former club .

"Paul is unhappy... He has to change teams; he has a change of air," Raiola said. "He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market."

Pogba’s international coach, Deschamps, is not interested in Raiola's remarks, though, insisting Pogba's current status as a United player is the only thing that matters.

"If I start reacting to the reactions of the agent, the uncle, the dog, the grandfather or the grandmother… they say what they want," he told a media conference. "For me, the important thing is the player. They have career decisions to make.

"It's early December and Paul is in Manchester, even though we don't know what might happen.

"Some will be able to change clubs. I can give an opinion if they ask me, but certainly not advice. It's their career and it's up to them to make their choices."

Deschamps is happy to see France striker Olivier Giroud impress at , with the 34-year-old on a run of six goals in three matches.

"We often talk about Olivier. He is often decried. I say it over and over again, many things are unfair to him," the coach said.

"He has this strength of character. He has done everything to maintain himself athletically. When he is called upon, he scores. When he doesn't score, he is always useful.

"I always thought it was better to have him with you than against you. I'm glad he's going through a happier time, hoping it can last."

Deschamps was speaking after his France side were drawn against Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan for 2022 World Cup qualifying.

The holders – ranked second in the world – are expected to cruise through Group D, but Deschamps is refusing to get carried away.

"We can have different interpretations of a draw," he said. "We know and Finland very well, having met them recently. But we have never played Kazakhstan, for example. The trips will be very long.

"We will have to wait until Tuesday evening to have the schedule. This may bring additional difficulties. I'm not going to jump to the ceiling. You always have to have enough humility and respect for these teams.

"France are favourites, but we will have to do what is necessary on the ground. We're seeded, so obviously we're supposed to be the best team. We will have to see if this is an advantage or a disadvantage."