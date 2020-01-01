'It's ruining football!' - Hodgson left fuming after Palace are undone by 'nonsense' handball call

The manager saw his side fall to Everton after Joel Ward was called for a controversial penalty

manager Roy Hodgson labelled the new handball rules "nonsense", saying that he believes that incidents like the one his team faces on Saturday are "ruining the game".

Hodgson saw his side fall 2-1 to Everton on Saturday in a match that was marred by a controversial handball call.

Palace's Joel Ward was penalised for handling the ball after 's Lucas Digne headed into his hand from close range.

After consulting VAR referee Kevin Friend's decision was a penalty, in line with the new handball rules.

And Hodgson was left seething after his side was undone by a rule that he sees as detrimental to the game.

"I think the rule is a nonsense," Hodgson said. "I can't understand how everyone in the game of football - the Premier League, referees, managers and coaches - have allowed this rule to come into operation. It is ruining the game of football, no question of that.

"We can't understand what constitutes a handball and what doesn't.

"The idea that you can look at this on a screen and this constitutes a handball. It is just an absolute nonsense. I don't want to profit from it or lose from it."

Ward, the player penalised for the foul, was also left frustrated as he added that he expects the decision to prompt further discussion.

He said: "It is [confusing]. When you look at the motion and the momentum [of players], it's very hard to play with your arms behind your back.

"It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down and go again. There will be conversations about [the penalty decision] I'm sure.

"Unfortunately it went against us, we can't dwell on that now. Let's not take away from the fact we have started well. We're making it hard for people to beat us, we're limiting the amount of efforts and chances against us and from front to back we are well-drilled."

Crystal Palace won each of their prior two Premier League games, but will face a difficult test next week as they face .