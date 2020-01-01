'It's not Monopoly!' - PSG boss Tuchel confirms Camavinga interest but doubts move is possible

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of France's brightest talents but has stressed he will stay at Rennes this season

manager Thomas Tuchel had admitted he would love to add starlet Eduardo Camavinga to his side, but doubts a move would be financially possible.

Camavinga added to his growing reputation on Tuesday when he became the youngest national team player since 1914, making his international debut at the age of 17 years and 303 days.

The teenager has become a key player for Rennes at a young age, helping his side to a third-place finish last term and the club's first-ever spot.

Though a move to has been mooted, Camavinga has insisted that he will stay at Rennes for the 2020-21 season.

PSG are another of a select handful of teams that would be able to pay the massive transfer fee that Camavinga would command, but Tuchel is doubtful his side could sign the midfielder — though he did admit he'd love to see the teenager line up for his side.

"Would I like to have him on my team? Yes, of course," Tuchel said with a laugh. "But I can't talk about other players, who are not from my team.

"He's one of the best players in . He's a great player, very strong, with a great future. But he also plays in a great team which plays in the Champions League. But that's not how it goes, it's not Monopoly!

"I'm not going to say not to recruit him, but that's not how it goes."

PSG are also in the market for a new right-back as Tuchel looks to widen the number of players available to choose from, with 's Hector Bellerin a rumoured option,

"We're looking for a right-back, it's no secret," he said. "A big difference between my first and my second season was the size of the group — we had more reliable players.

"It is important to have competition and alternative options. Now we have the proof that with a group like this, a [good] mentality and a little luck, we can create something special."

Tuchel won a clean sweep of domestic honours last season and guided PSG to the Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to on August 23.

The German coach is due to be out of contract at the end of 2020-21 but is in no rush to discuss fresh terms at the Parc des Princes.

"My contractual situation does not change anything for me," he said. "The most important thing is to create a team to continue to progress.

"Afterwards, we can discuss or not, but that does not change anything in my daily work."

PSG, without seven first-team players because of coronavirus concerns, kick off their Ligue 1 title defence with a rescheduled clash against newly promoted Lens on Thursday.