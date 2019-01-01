'It's not in our hands' - Silva hopes Everton can keep Zouma and Gomes

The Chelsea defender and Barcelona midfielder have impressed on loan at Goodison Park this season, and could stay with the Premier League club

boss Marco Silva has admitted that his transfer priorities for this summer's transfer window are to keep the club's best players, including loanees Kurt Zouma and Andres Gomes.

The Toffees have had Zouma and Gomes on loan this season, from and respectively, adding depth and quality to the side in defence and in midfield.

Zouma has proven to be a good acquisition for the club, helping to keep nine clean sheets, and has already been linked with a permanent move to Goodison Park, while Gomes has impressed in midfield

Silva told Sky Sports : "Their own clubs will play a key part [on their futures], and then after that it is their own decisions.

"We will do what we can to keep them and they're important players. They're showing their quality and our fans are really happy with them also.

"It will be important for us if we can keep them as I think we should do our maximum to keep them. Let's see what the decision will be of their clubs, and the players' decision also. It's not in our hands…

"If we want to do better and get stronger, we have to keep our best players."

The transfer situation surrounding Zouma is particularly difficult, with the defender's parent club Chelsea currently appealing a transfer ban, meaning the west London club may look to try and keep players they currently own if they cannot bring any more in.

skipper Phil Jagielka has been vocal about wanting Zouma to stay on Merseyside, recently telling the Liverpool Echo : “He's been brilliant.

“He's come and wanted to play more games. He had a bad injury a few years ago and so for his own career and development that's what he wants.

“He's been brilliant, and the situation with Chelsea will probably play some part with where he is next season but we'll have to wait and go from there.”

Article continues below

Gylfi Sigurdsson also outlined his hope that the centre-back stays at Everton, saying: "Of course, we want to keep every good player that we've got,

"He's been fantastic for us since he came in, so hopefully he'll want to stay.

"I'm sure the club will put a bit of pressure on him to stay, and I'm sure the boys will as well!"