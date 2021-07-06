'It's not been an easy road' - Sterling feels he has faced 'unfair flak' with England

The Manchester City forward is starring at Euro 2020, but doubters remain and he is constantly having to prove himself

Raheem Sterling admits it has "not been an easy road for him" as an England international, with the Manchester City forward of the opinion that he has received a lot of "unfair flak".

The 26-year-old, who made his Three Lions bow back in 2012, is in the process of silencing his doubters again at Euro 2020 - with three goals recorded en route to the semi-finals.

Opinion has started to turn this summer on an international stage, but it has been a long road to this point for Sterling as he has often become a scapegoat for those looking to pick the pieces out of England failings.

What has been said?

Sterling, who has 66 caps to his name, told BBC Sport of his international career: "It's not been an easy road with the national team.

"In the past, I would say unfair flak I would get before even touching a ball. As a young person it was difficult to deal with.

"In life and in football, you tend to have to challenge yourself and take it for what it is. You can't be down on yourself, you have to push yourself even more, and that's what I have been doing. I think that is one of my best traits."

Tough times

Euro 2016 was a notable low for Sterling as he failed to find the target and was heavily criticised for his performances in a forgettable tournament for England.

He has bounced back from that, but admits that outside noise can impact his game, adding: "You try and perform your best and I never really understood it.

"These things can affect you. You might think it can't, but one comment that one person says - one journalist or one ex-footballer - it can be on your mind.

"From that experience, I have taught myself not to look at these things."

The bigger picture

Sterling now boasts the medal collection at club level to quieten any critics, with three Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup collected with City.

His game has been taken to new heights by Pep Guardiola, with the target found on 93 occasions across the last four seasons.

He feels a point is being proved, saying of his form: "I have been performing for my club for the last three or four seasons, put in great numbers and won loads of trophies.

"A lot of people don't understand what goes on behind closed doors and there is a lot more to football than just playing on a matchday.

"It's not like you don't know how to play football or how to score goals."

Sterling and England will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Denmark in the last four of Euro 2020.

