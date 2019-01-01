'It's not a dream result but it's a good one' - Klopp satisfied with Bayern draw

Liverpool failed to muster a first-leg goal in their Champions League last-16 date with the Bundesliga side, but their manager isn't concerned

Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely OK" with Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich, despite admitting a measure of frustration with the subdued display.

Bayern successfully blunted the side's star-studded attack to register a valuable clean sheet at Anfield in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were among the players to pass up opportunities in a game largely free of incident, with registering two shots on target and the visitors zero.

Last season's beaten finalists will now have to secure a result at Allianz Arena to advance to the quarter-finals, a scenario that does not faze Klopp.

"We can play better, we should play better," Klopp said of the performance in a post-match interview with BT Sport.

"It was like this. It was a big fight. I can't remember chances in the second half for both sides.

"The tie is not over. We had to create a basis which we can use in the second leg. From a result point of view it's absolutely OK.

"It's not a dream result but it's a good one and we can work with that.

"A lot of things were really good. We played against an outstanding side and each mistake you make can cause a big problem. I'm not over the moon but I'm completely OK with the game."

Liverpool's major positive was escaping unscathed from a match that Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren missed through suspension and injury respectively.

The makeshift pairing of Joel Matip and Fabinho dealt comfortably with an anonymous Robert Lewandowski and Klopp commended their efforts, while reserving particular praise for hard-working captain Henderson.

"First off, a clean sheet without the big man [Van Dijk] which not a lot of people would have expected that, so that was very good," the German said.

"Defending in general was good. It was a fantastic game from Hendo."