'It's my first ever' - Fulutudilu elated by Finnish Striker of the Year nomination

The South African star ended an impactful debut season on a high as she made the shortlist for the forward of the season award

Aland United striker Ode Fulutudilu has expressed her joy in making the final shortlist for the Finnish Naisten Liiga Attacker of the Year award, which she labelled her "first-ever professional nomination".

The Banyana star had joined the Wiklof Holding Arena outfit in January, months after leaving Spanish side Malaga in 2019, and was in breathtaking form all season for Samuel Fagerholm's team.

In October, the 30-year-old shone in her side's 2-1 victory over TiPS to clinch a first-ever Finnish Women's Cup title before a historic double following a 3-1 final day win over Honka in November.

More teams

Besides inspiring a first-ever double, she scored seven goals in 16 outings to finish the team's top scorer as they also qualified for Women's for the first time since 2015.

Fulutudilu will challenge KUPS attacking duo of Gentjana Rochi and Aino Kroger in the race for the individual accolade and the international has admitted shock over her nomination.

"I’m truly humbled and very honoured to be seen as one of the best in the league," Fulutudilu told Goal.

"It is my first ever professional nomination and I’m truly pleased that it came in such a history-making season for my team [Aland United].

"It’s nice to see that people can recognise that even though I didn’t score as many goals as what I would have liked but they see that my influence on the team went beyond goals.

"Honestly, I never thought about personal nominations, I was only focusing on doing my best for the team. What we have achieved as a team was more important to me than anything else.

"We dominated this season in the league and happy for the club to have so many players nominated in other positions."

Article continues below

The winner of the Striker of the Year award will be announced at the Captain’s Ball Gala ceremony scheduled for Thursday, December 3.