'It's Friday Then!' - Watch Zinchenko's hilarious Arsenal initiation song as Pepe looks dumfounded
Getty & @nicolas.pepe19
Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has introduced himself to his new Gunners team-mates with a rendition of 'It's Friday then, it's Saturday, Sunday' as he performed his initiation on the club's pre-season tour of the USA.
Come for the hilarious singing, stay for Nicolas Pepe's reaction at the end!
Watch: Zinchenko's Arsenal initiation song
How much have Arsenal paid for Zinchenko?
Arsenal have paid a reported initial £30 million ($36m) fee to bring Zinchenko to the Emirates Stadium, with a potential £2m ($2.4m) due in add-ons if certain targets are met.
What is Zinchenko’s contract at Arsenal?
The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Arsenal, with that deal set to keep him in north London through to the summer of 2026.
