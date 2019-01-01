'It’s a really big club' - Wijnaldum in awe of Liverpool's global reach after Champions League triumph

The Dutchman has discovered that the Reds enjoy a cult following all over the world in the months since the team lifted a sixth European Cup

Georginio Wijnaldum has acknowledged that 's triumph has made him realise just how far the club's global reach extends.

Jurgen Klopp's side lifted the European Cup on June 1 in Madrid after beating Premier League rivals 2-0 in the showpiece event.

The Reds beat , and en route to the final, before producing a clinical display against Spurs to win the famous trophy.

Wijnaldum, who played the first hour of the match at Wanda Metropolitano, has just returned to Anfield following a three-week holiday.

The midfielder was granted an extended break after starring for at the finals in .

The 28-year-old has seen first hand the amount of support Liverpool enjoy across the globe during his summer holidays, with a Champions League victory still fresh in the minds of supporters.

"It’s a really big club. Everywhere you go people know Liverpool," Wijnaldum told Liverpool's official website.

"On my vacation, a lot of people came to me and congratulated me for the Champions League.

“Sometimes you don’t realise how big the club is; the club is in Europe but even when you travel abroad to Asia or America you see how big this club is because a lot of people support Liverpool and a lot of people know the club."

Klopp will be hoping his team can build on their recent progress by fighting for more silverware in 2019-20.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title last term after finishing a single point behind champions , despite amassing a record haul of 97 points.

Article continues below

Wijnaldum insists he is also "hungry" for more success after lifting his first trophy in a Liverpool shirt, as he added: "Because I know how it feels right now, I want it again. That’s why I came back hungry, the guys also came back hungry to achieve even more.

“It’s a good feeling and it’s the feeling you want to get used to, winning trophies like that. That’s why everyone is hungry to do even better this year and win more.”

Liverpool kick off their new season on August 9 at home to newly-promoted Norwich, a week after a Community Shield clash against City at Wembley.