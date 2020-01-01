'It's a good move' - Oshoala backs Nigeria's bid for 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations

The Super Falcon has thrown her weight behind the country's football authorities to secure the right to stage the championship

striker Asisat Oshoala has backed the interest of the Football Federation in bidding for the rights to host the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations.

Congo Brazzaville withdrew from hosting this year's continental women's showpiece over the country's lack of funds in June 2019.

With Caf racing against time to name a new host for the 12-team event slated to kick off in November, Goal understands Nigeria has stepped in and are bidding along with Equatorial Guinea.

The 25-year-old, who recently won the African Women's Player of the Year for the fourth time, believes the bid for the rights to organise the women's continental showpiece is a good move.

"I think it is a very good move by the country and the Nigeria Football Federation," Oshoala told Goal.

"We really need this because Nigeria lost out in the bid to secure the hosting rights for the U20 Women's World Cup this year. We have what it takes to host the continent.

"If they can get the rights to host the African Women's Cup of Nations this year, it will be good for our country's football.

"It will also prepare the country ahead of the U17 Women's World Cup and U20 Women's World Cup tournaments. I believe if we can host one of these events for us to prepare for the bigger stage."

Nigeria has hosted the African Women's Cup of Nations three times, winning nine of the previous 11 editions of the competition.