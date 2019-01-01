'It wasn’t a hard decision' - Rashford focused on helping Man Utd return to the top after signing new contract

The England striker is hoping to make great strides forward in the 2019-20 season after pledging his future to the Red Devils until 2023

Marcus Rashford claims "it wasn't a hard decision" for him to sign a new contract at and he is already looking forward to helping the team progress in the upcoming campaign.

The 21-year-old committed to fresh terms at Old Trafford on July 1, becoming one of the club's top earners on £200,000 per week.

The international will remain in Manchester for the next four years, with the option to extend his stay by an extra year thereafter.

Rashford burst onto the scene in English football as an 18-year-old and has since managed to rack up over 160 appearances for United across all competitions, scoring 45 goals.

The striker came under criticism for his performances towards the end of the 2018-19 season, which saw the Red Devils win just two of their last 12 matches and ultimately finish sixth in the Premier League.

Rumours of a potential summer move to Barcelona swirled amid United's poor form, but Rashford insists he had no hesitation about extending his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

"For me, it has always been a goal to get us back to where we should be," he told a press conference in Perth on Wednesday. "It wasn’t a hard decision. We are all looking forward to it."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad are currently preparing for a pre-season tour of and Rashford says the mood is "positive" within the dressing room.

“The mood is how it should be, everyone is positive," he added. "Last season wasn’t good enough. We're in much better condition then we were this time last year.”

Rashford also touched on his own targets ahead of the new season, before stating he is happy to play in wide areas if Solskjaer decides to experiment with different options through the middle.

"I feel like now I am in a better position then I was," the forward continued. "Physically I feel in a better condition. I don’t think you put a number on it, but you want as many goals as you can get.

"It is a different challenge. My goal was never to be a No.9 who can’t play anywhere else.

"Playing on the left and the right, that is what I want to do. I know what I have worked on since a six-year-old and it is to adapt."

A number of fans and experts questioned Solskjaer's managerial credentials during United's barren run last term, but he has been active in the transfer market, bringing in Daniel James from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from .

More arrivals are expected at Old Trafford before August rolls around and Rashford already feels the Red Devils are in "better condition" under Solskjaer.

"A lot of the things are instinctive," he said. "You can’t really work on them. But I think you get a lot from speaking to him and now he has had the time to work with us on the pitch we have had new things. We are in a better condition to perform."