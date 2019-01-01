'It was different' - Solskjaer says Man Utd can't look to 1999 for Barca inspiration

The boss says his side must focus on a new task as they prepare to fight to stay in the Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says past triumphs do not matter as will need a whole new effort to take down .

Manchester United fell 1-0 in the opening leg at Old Trafford, leaving it all to do as the Red Devils had to Barcelona for the second leg.

The club previously overcame a deficit against in Solskjaer's first knockout foray, sealing their spot in the quarter-final round.

That PSG victory brought back memories of the triumph of 1999, when Solskjaer himself led the club past in one of the Champions League's most stunning ever moments.

But that moment don't matter now, Solskjaer says, as the club face a different test.

“No I won’t, because that was against Bayern Munich,” he said. “It was a final, it was different.

“We will use the PSG match, we will use the away win. We have beaten some good teams away from home this year and played against some great players.”

In the first leg, Manchester United failed to truly attack the game as they never truly threatened the Barcelona defence.

Solskjaer will rely on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba to provide the away goals needed to help Manchester United battle for a spot in the semi-final round of the competition.

“Yeah, you look at the quality of those players, and that gives us a threat,” Solskjaer said. “We carry a goal threat.

“But of course, what we did against PSG must give everyone a huge confidence boost because that experience was probably the best those players have had for many years.

"They are probably dreaming about another one of those at the Nou Camp.”

After facing Barcelona, Manchester United, who sit fifth in the Premier League, take on as they look to keep pace with the likes of , and for one of the final two top four spots.